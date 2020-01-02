Resources
Fred Allen Jones

Fred Allen Jones In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Fred Allen Jones

January 2, 1937 - October 22, 2008

January 2, 2020 would have been FRED'S 83rd Birthday. FRED is reunited in Heaven with two of his children he loved and missed so much, DENNIS and DAWN JONES and his son-in-law, CHAD RIGGS. FRED'S favorite Bible verse was Jesus words " I am the vine, you are the branches, He abides in Me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit. For without Me, you can do nothing". (John 15:5)

Happy 83rd Birthday FRED, Dad and Papa.

We love and Miss You,

Delores Jones,

Denise Riggs, Eli & Ella
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
