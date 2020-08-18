1/1
Fred Arcera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Arcera

Fred John Henry Arcera, A lost soul, departed this life Saturday, August 15, 2020.

He is survived by his Mother-- Linda Bluder, Father-- Anthony Arcera, Sister-- Lenore Arcera, niece-- Angel Rosetta Arcera, brother-- Gene Raymer, aunt-- Lucy Dodge, aunt-- Michele Markowski, and a host of other family and friends that include those Fred served with in the United States Army.

Graveside service, 11:30 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View, with full Military Honors.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved