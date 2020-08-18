Fred Arcera
Fred John Henry Arcera, A lost soul, departed this life Saturday, August 15, 2020.
He is survived by his Mother-- Linda Bluder, Father-- Anthony Arcera, Sister-- Lenore Arcera, niece-- Angel Rosetta Arcera, brother-- Gene Raymer, aunt-- Lucy Dodge, aunt-- Michele Markowski, and a host of other family and friends that include those Fred served with in the United States Army.
Graveside service, 11:30 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View, with full Military Honors.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY www.jarnigansmortuary.com