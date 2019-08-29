|
Fred Bright, Jr.
Knoxville - Fred Bright, Jr., 85, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Georgian Lakeside in Roswell, Georgia. A native of Knoxville, Fred was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and UT law school. A member of the Pride of the Southland Marching Band, one of Fred's fondest memories was marching in President Eisenhower's Inaugural parade. Fred also enjoyed sharing stories about his antics with his fraternity brothers of Phi Gamma Delta. Upon graduation, Fred joined the United States Army and served as an Army lawyer and military judge for 25 years, retiring as a full colonel. After a few years working for the Georgia Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Fred was thrilled to return to Knoxville where he spent the next 17 years working as a prosecutor for the District Attorney's Office. After retiring a second time, Fred became active in senior softball, as a park volunteer, and spending time with friends and family.
Fred "the Frog" lived life to the fullest. He loved singing and dancing and making people laugh. With his big heart and quick wit, he was loved and admired by all who met him. He will be greatly missed.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Eula Bright, and his beloved wife of 49 years, Peggy Sue. He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie Bright and Mike McGill, Karen Bright and Rick Pfost, and son James Bright. He was a beloved Granddad to Cody McGill, Grant, Spencer and Dawson Pfost, Mercedes Ballenger (Bruce), Haven and Teagan Bright, and great-grandsons Aiden and Cameron. He is also survived by sister-in-law Doris Blankenship; nephew, Randy Blankenship (Therese); niece, Andrea Taylor (Mike); and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He also leaves behind his loving caregivers, Angela Plese, Sierra Plese, Catherine Gargis, Curtis Cook, Robert Miller, and the staff at the Georgian Lakeside.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, from 6-8pm, at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 30, at 11:30am, also at Stevens Mortuary, followed by a 1pm graveside ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery. Military honors will be performed by the Tennessee Army National Guard.
Colonel Bright's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019