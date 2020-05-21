|
Reverend Fred Cook
Loudon - Reverend Fred S. Cook of Loudon, went to be with the Lord from his home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The son of the late Millard and Nannie (Francis) Cook, he was preceded in death by daughter, Tracey Lynn Cook and son, Billy Wayne Cook, five sisters and a brother. Reverend Cook is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Jeannette Grimes Cook, daughter, Sharon (Reverend Richard) Blackburn; granddaughters, Kelly (Carroll) Jernigan and Kerrey Rowe; grandson, Reverend Kevin (Diana) Blackburn; six great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jim Grimes; he also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and an abundant number of friends. Reverend Cook grew up in Loudon, graduating from Loudon High School where he played football and was captain of the team his senior year. He also attended Tennessee Wesleyan College where he played football under a former high school coach. He not only loved football, he fished, bowled, golfed and hunted. Reverend Cook was called into ministry and served a pulpit for 40 years. In the early part of his ministry he was very active with the youth of the church and worked several years in Youth Camps. He ministered in churches across Tennessee and other states. He served the Church of God in leadership positions at the State Board. Following his retirement as a full-time pastor, he continued to preach in other capacities, actively visited shut-ins and nursing home residents. He served several years as Chaplain for the Loudon County Senior Center. He was a First Lieutenant in the Tennessee State Guard, where he also served as Chaplain. Reverend Cook's greatest joy was helping someone find a relationship with Jesus Christ. He never retired from telling people about his Lord. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff from Professional Case Management and UT Hospice for all the great care you gave Reverend Cook. Also, thank you to all the friends who called, visited and sent cards. A service to honor and remember Reverend Cook will be held 3 PM Sunday, May 24th in New Steekee Cemetery with Reverend Kevin Blackburn, Reverend Richard Blackburn and Dr. Ernie Varner officiating. The family asks memorial contributions be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave, Suite, 1100, Bethesda, MD 20814. Friends may visit the funeral home Saturday, May 23rd from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 22, 2020