Fred D. Gilland
Knoxville, TN
Fred D. Gilland, age 79, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord and rejoin his wife Janice on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jo Anita Wallace and grandson Shawn Gilland. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Stacey) Gilland, and Allen (Connie) Gilland; grandchildren, Mikal, Marty, Tony, Crystal (Kojack), Heather, Brian, Josh, Aaron and Stephanie; several great-grandchildren. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Monday, March 11, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Louie Branch officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to (In memorial of Fred Gilland) St. Jude Tribute Program P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
