Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Gilland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred D. Gilland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred D. Gilland Obituary
Fred D. Gilland

Knoxville, TN

Fred D. Gilland, age 79, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord and rejoin his wife Janice on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home. He was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jo Anita Wallace and grandson Shawn Gilland. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Stacey) Gilland, and Allen (Connie) Gilland; grandchildren, Mikal, Marty, Tony, Crystal (Kojack), Heather, Brian, Josh, Aaron and Stephanie; several great-grandchildren. Family and friends will meet at 12:45 pm Monday, March 11, 2019 at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Louie Branch officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to (In memorial of Fred Gilland) St. Jude Tribute Program P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.