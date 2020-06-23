Fred E. Browning
Fred E. Browning

Knoxville - Fred E. Browning, age 77 of Knoxville, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Browning; parents, Franklin and Daisy Hickman Browning; sister, Linda Gail Browning Harvey. Survived by children, Kenneth Browning and Kim Jackson; brothers, Charles (Terry) Browning, Bill (Delores) Browning; sister, Louise (Horace) Ballard; grandchildren, Eric, Justin and Nick Jackson, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private for Mr. Browning, but condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
June 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
