Fred E. Browning
Knoxville - Fred E. Browning, age 77 of Knoxville, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Browning; parents, Franklin and Daisy Hickman Browning; sister, Linda Gail Browning Harvey. Survived by children, Kenneth Browning and Kim Jackson; brothers, Charles (Terry) Browning, Bill (Delores) Browning; sister, Louise (Horace) Ballard; grandchildren, Eric, Justin and Nick Jackson, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private for Mr. Browning, but condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.