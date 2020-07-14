Fred French
Knoxville - Fred C. French - age 88, of Knoxville, joined his Savior Jesus Christ and his loving wife in heaven on Monday, July 13, 2020. Fred (Granddaddy) was an extraordinary man of great humility. His family meant everything to him. He took pride working with them in his wood shop, and on numerous construction and home improvement projects. He loved farming and gardening, taking care of his home and property, telling stories, jokes, laughing and playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He attended Central High School and served his country in the Korean War as an Army Sergeant in the Panama Canal Zone. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Cherokee Lodge 728, Master Plumber and carpenter that proudly worked at the University of Tennessee for 43 years. Fred lived a life of faith and hard work instilling the Cardinal Virtues of Prudence, Temperance, Justice and Fortitude in his family and all those that loved him. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn Julian French; parents, Martha Bertie and Lester French. He is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Monica (Monty) and Terry Carter; son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Janice French; and daughter, Wendy French Lane. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren include, Eric and Miranda French, parents of Hayden and Holden French; Scott and Kristen Carter, parents of Kate and Mia Carter; Ashleigh Lane, mother of Maddax Hensley; Monica Cooper, mother of Nolan Cooper. He will also be missed by his siblings, Janie Simpson and Gene French and their children along with close family friends, Jo Thress and daughter Lisa Smith, and Luretta Nauman. The family would like to extend special thanks to Miranda French and Dorothy Collins along with the staff at Holston Health and Rehabilitation and The Pointe at Lifespring who cared for him. Pallbearers will be Eric French, Hayden French, Holden French, Nick French, Terry Carter and Scott Carter. Respects can be paid at Bridges Funeral Home on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. A private family service will be live-streamed securely on the funeral home website at 7:00 pm that evening. The family will gather Friday at 9:45 am for a 10:00 am graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike. All services will be officiated by Reverend Paul Owens. Honorary pallbearers will be Maddax Hensley, Nolan Cooper, Matthew Allen and Noah Allen. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lea Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 25, Blaine, TN 37709. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5440 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com