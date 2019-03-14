|
Fred Harrison Russell, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Russell Jr., Fred H. 75, of Knoxville, TN passed peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019 at home following recent struggles with cancer. He served as a Knox County School principal at Powell Elementary, Karns Intermediate, and Fairview Elementary after having begun his teaching career at Cedar Bluff Middle School. Fred graduated from the University of Tennessee where he played in the UT band under Doc Julian. He was a dedicated child of Christ, a loving father and husband, a patriot and proud member of the United States Air Force. He precedes his wife, Ann Russell; children, Stephen Russell, Scott (Emily) Russell; grandchildren, Tyler Russell, Stephen Russell, Stephen Beauford, Samantha Russell; 3 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Brenda West and Carol Harris. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 16th from 12-2pm with a Celebration of Life service following at 2pm at Christ United Methodist Church 7535 Maynardville Hwy. Services will be officiated by the Rev. Don Ferguson and Rev. Steve Damos assisted by Rev. Dennie Humphreys and Rev. Charla Sherbakoff. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the United Methodist Men of Christ United Methodist Church. Fred shared his love of God and his fellow man in all he did. God bless. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
