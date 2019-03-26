|
|
Fred J. Amos Jr.
Lenoir City, TN
Fred J. Amos Jr. age 88 of Adams, NY died Sunday morning, March 24, 2019 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, New York. Fred was born March 18, 1931 in Lenoir City, TN, son of Fred J. and Bess (Whitaker) Amos Sr. He attended school in Lenoir City. In 1950 he joined the Army National Guard and was stationed at the former Pine Camp, now Fort Drum, and was discharged in 1954. He worked construction in New York, drove tractor trailers and worked at NY Air Brake and the former Fischercast Plant in Watertown as a tool and die maker. He retired in 1999. Fred married Beverly Mehaffy (deceased) of Copenhagen, NY. He married Ruth Ackerman of Adams, NY on July 11, 1988. Fred and Ruth lived in Adams all their married life. Survived beside his wife, Ruth, are three sons, Malvin (Kathy) Amos of Copenhagen, NY, Edward (Stacey) Amos of Rutland, NY, Craig Amos, Lenoir City, TN; four daughters, Valerie (Jack) Hall of Limerick, NY, Marlene (Frank) Filmer of Lenoir City, TN, Darlene (Ron) Mundy) of Liverpool, NY, Dawn Beyer, Watertown, NY; two step sons, Kevin (Tina) Ackerman of Adams, NY, Kent (Renee) Ackerman of Adams, NY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Tom Amos of Chattanooga, TN, Larry (Linda) Amos of Gainesboro, TN; sister, Jane (Arthur) Hyde of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Pat Amos of Maryville, TN and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother, Charles Amos; sister, Margaret Pickell; son, Marvin Amos and grandson, Gregory Filmer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Fred was a life member of the Adams American Legion Don Rounds Post 586 in Adams. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Saturday morning and proceed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. with Rev. Glenn Gamble officiating. Military honors will be conferred by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Legion Don Rounds Post 586, 10 South Main Street, Adams, NY 13605. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019