|
|
Fred Kenneth Upton
Knoxville - Fred Kenneth "Ken" Upton, Sr., passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Ken attended High Point High School in Sweetwater and Madisonville High in Madisonville, TN. He was employed at Alcoa for 35 years. Ken was an avid golfer and member of The Green Turf Association. He was a member of Goodfriend Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and church organizer under Pastor James Wilkes.
He is preceded in death by parents: Gustine & Nellie Upton; son, Luther Upton; brothers: William, Charles, David and Eddie Upton; sisters: Elizabeth Upton and Josephine Wilkerson; former wife, Barbara Houston Upton; and special friend, William Martin.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Yolanda; son, Fred Jr. (Wanda Kincaid); sisters: Beverly Dunn, Brenda (Tommy) Hardy; brother, Apostle Jerry (Janice) Upton; five grandchildren, Yasmine Jones, Leroy Jones III, Dereke Upton, Jaron Upton and Artiana Geter; five great-grandchildren: Rashad, Rashaun, Rashyah, Carriyah, and Kanan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; special friends: Rochelle Gillmore, Bryant Page, Jr., Doug Taylor, and golfers from Salisbury (NC), Newport, Morristown and Knoxville.
Mr. Upton will lie in repose in the William V. Powell, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Unity Mortuary on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 12 noon to 6 PM. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 12 noon to 1 pm at Goodfriend Baptist Church in Madisonville, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow with Apostle Jerry Upton officiating. The final resting place will be at Park City Cemetery in Madisonville.
Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. Mr. Upton's guestbook can be signed on-line at www.unitymortuary.com and www.legacy.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 27, 2019