Fred Kiser
Oak Ridge - Fred Allen Kiser, 96, of Harriman and former long-time Oak Ridger, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 at the Ben Atchley State Veterans Home in Knoxville. He was born July 11, 1923 in Alcoa, TN, the son of Frank and Bessie Bolinger Kiser.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond (toddler), Charles and Don, and by his beloved wife, Ruth Loxley Kiser.
As a veteran, Fred served in the US Army in WWII and the Korean Conflict. Later he served in the Air National Guard.
Fred came to Oak Ridge in 1947 and later, began working as a Contract Administrator for the Atomic Energy Commission.
He was a 60 plus year member of Robertsville Baptist Church where he tirelessly served in many ministries of the church. This included deacon, trustee, church clerk and Royal Ambassador Leader. His favorite was that of church photographer. Enjoying outdoor photography, Fred was well known for many of the pictures he took around the area. He was active in various civic organizations including serving on the Elder Citizens Advisory Board to the City Council.
Fred enjoyed vegetable gardening and once grew a tomato plant to 15 foot in height.
Shortly before the death of his wife, Ruth, he moved from Oak Ridge to Harriman to be closer to his son, Steve. There Fred attended First Baptist Church of Kingston where he enjoyed being a part of Jody McLouds' Sunday School class.
He is survived by sons, Rev. Roy A. Kiser and wife Becky of North Augusta, SC and Steve H. Kiser and wife Rita of Harriman; 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will meet on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 3pm for a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa. His son, Rev. Roy Kiser will officiate at the graveside. Military honors will be provided by the Tennessee National Guard.
Weatherford Mortuary is handling the services. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 19 to May 20, 2020