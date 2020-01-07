|
Fred M. "Jack" Watson
Rutledge - Fred M. "Jack" Watson, age 90 of Rutledge, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He retired from Asarco Mines, and was a lifetime farmer. He was a member and deacon of Tampico Baptist Church.
His beloved wife Gladys Reagan Watson, parents Ernest and Mary Frances McDaniel Watson, and brothers Everett (Junita) Watson and Ray Watson, all preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son David (Veeta) Watson; grandchildren Daniel Watson, and Leeann (Steve) Hixon; great-grandchildren Gladys and AJ Hixon; special nephew Gary Watson; sisters-in-law Ann Goode and Bertie Watson, along with several nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home Chapel with funeral services to follow. Rev. Bobby Myers and Rev. Gary Satterfield will officiate the service. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Tampico Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Boatner, Glen Davis, Steve Gunnoe, J.O. Schad, Marty McGaha, and Brian Boruff. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Miracle, Donald Ramsey, Dwayne Ramsey, David Spears, Ronnie Smith, Donnie Smith, and Bascom Whitt.
Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020