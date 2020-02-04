|
|
Fred Maienschein
Tempe, AZ - Fred Maienschein of Tempe, AZ, a former 60-year resident of Oak Ridge TN and an Oak Ridge National Laboratory Division Director, died February 3, 2020 in Tempe. Born October 28, 1925 in Belleville, IL, to Fred C and Ethyl Forsythe Maienschein, he grew up in Terre Haute, IN, graduating from the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in 1945 as winner of the Hemingway Medal for Scholarship. He received a PhD in experimental nuclear physics from Indiana University in 1949.
Hired in 1949 by Fairchild, Engine and Airplane Corp. in Oak Ridge, TN, Fred moved to Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 1950, and retired in 1990 as the Director of the Engineering Physics and Mathematics Division.
He travelled around the world in connection with his service on US and international committees on radiation shielding and reactor physics, which included work on radiation shielding protection for space travel. He also loved hiking and growing ferns and other woodland plants.
After retiring, his interest in science as the epitome of human understanding was extended to include cosmology and quantum gravity plus study of cognition in the human brain. In addition he routinely listened to chamber music, attending live performances as often as practical. In later years, he realized the serious threats posed by increasing inequality in the world and hoped for leadership to address the challenges.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, the former Joyce Kylander; daughter Dr. Jane Maienschein, a University Professor at Arizona State University [husband Dr. Richard Creath]; son Dr. Jon Maienschein, a partly-retired Director of the Energetic Materials Center at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory [wife Lisa Cline]; two grandchildren - Dr. Mark Maienschein-Cline [wife Dr. Amelia Mutso], both at the University of Illinois, Chicago, and Leslie Maienschein-Cline, an architect in San Francisco designing tall buildings; one great-grandson, Harrison Mutso-Maienschein.
No memorial service is planned. Any donations in his memory should be made to the Fred Maienschein Scholarship Endowment Fund at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, 5500 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47803, or the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association Chamber Music Series, 118 East Division Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020