Fred Marsh Jr.



Knoxville - Fred Eugene Marsh Jr., age 90, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, July 5th, in Knoxville. Fred was born in Gadsden, Alabama on December 2, 1929, and he grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee.



After graduating from Castle Heights Military School in Lebanon, Tennessee, Fred earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana State University (LSU). His first job as a process engineer was in 1957 with Cities Service Refining Corporation in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He and his new bride, Virginia Shalibo Marsh, lived there for two years before moving to Oak Ridge, Tennessee in 1959 with the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (AEC), which later became the U.S Department of Energy (DOE). While there, Fred worked as a chemical engineer in the Feed Materials Division. From 1962-1968, Fred was promoted to a position at AEC headquarters in Washington, DC where he was involved in developing preliminary plans for the AEC's nation-wide management information system. Fred and his wife returned to Tennessee with their five sons in 1968 where Fred was named Chief of the Computer Operations Branch for AEC's Division of Technical Information.



Fred retired in 1995 with over 38 years of Federal Service. During this period, Fred wrote numerous scientific publications and received several awards, primarily in his work for the Technical Information Center for AEC/DOE.



Fred was an avid sports fan, particularly cheering for both University of Tennessee and LSU football. He also took up running in his early years and exercised regularly at Fort Sanders Health Club. He and his wife have been members of Cokesbury United Methodist Church for over 51 years.



Fred was a wonderful, caring husband and father who worked diligently to provide for his family. We will cherish his memory, which will live on in all of our hearts forever.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Fred E. Marsh Sr., brother Dr. William H. Marsh, and son Michael Steven Marsh. Survivors include: wife of 63 years, Virginia Shalibo Marsh; sons Fred E. Marsh III (Teresa), David Marsh, John Marsh (Joanna), and Robert Marsh (Monique); grandchildren Ryan Marsh, Jimmy Marsh, Mackenzie Marsh, Sophie Marsh, and Eli Marsh; and brother, Dr. Bruce Marsh (Vicki).



Graveside services and internment will be at Berry Highland Memorial on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Rebecca Fetzer and Charles Maynard officiating. Memorial donations will be made to Manna House (Cokesbury Food Pantry) or Susannah's House (program to support drug addicted mothers and their babies) through Cokesbury United Methodist Church at 9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37922.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store