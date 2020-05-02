|
|
Fred Mitchell Shaver
Lenoir City - Fred Mitchell Shaver - age 96 of Lenoir City passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home. Freddie was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Navy. He was on Omaha Beach on D-Day and served his country with tremendous pride and courage. Freddie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lenoir City. He was retired from the U. S. Postal Service where he served as a mail carrier for many years. He was a member of Avery Masonic Lodge 593F&AM for over 50 years. Freddie was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Lillie Comer Shaver; brothers: John, Walter, Charles, Glenn Jr. and Gene Shaver.; sisters: Lois, Juanita, Lucille and Frances. Survived by his wife of 73 years, Ernestine Williamson Shaver; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharry and Chris Reale of St. Simons Island, GA, Jan and Bill Thomas of Lenoir City; granddaughter, Mindi McNabb and husband, Jordan; grandson, Mitchell Thomas; sisters, Virgie Monger and Ruby Harrell, along with many nieces and nephews; special friends, John Williams and Jim McKinney. Friends may call at their convenience Sunday, May 3rd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4th at Calvary Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Pastor Joseph McGaha and Rev. Greg Long will officiate. Social distancing will be observed and the family will not have a receiving line. Please feel free to wear mask and protection if needed. Burial will be in the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to or Calvary Baptist Church. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020