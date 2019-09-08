|
Fred Mobley
Maryville - Fred W. Mobley (age 87) went to be with the Lord on September 4, in Maryville, Tennessee. He was born on January 1, 1932 in Woodburn, Kentucky to Fred and Nannie Payne Mobley. He attended Auburn High School where he played 4 years of basketball. During the summers, he helped his father with the chores on their 100 acre farm. While attending Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, he majored in accounting, was active in Army ROTC, played 4 years of varsity basketball, and met his future wife, Joan Hodges. Joan always called Fred by his middle name "Wendell" and Fred always called Joan "JoAnn". They were married June 6, 1953. After their marriage, they lived in New Jersey and Pennsylvania while Fred served in the Army Signal Corps. After 4 years in the service, they moved to Noblesville, Indiana where Fred worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company as an accountant. In 1967, they moved to Newport, Tennessee where Fred worked as the plant manager for Newport Industrial Products and Ace Products. Fred also achieved his CPA and served as a financial planner and investment consultant. Fred and Joan attended the First United Methodist Church where Fred was active in Bible studies, teaching Sunday school, assisting in worship services, and serving on various church committees. Fred was active in the community and served in the Lions Club and Kiwanis. Fred had a passion for many sports and held a special love for golf. In his retirement, Fred opened an Exact Tax business and brokered alternative long distance service. Fred is survived by daughter Lee Ann Vinson and her husband Jim; son David Mobley and his wife Jane; two grandsons (Eric Vinson and Adam Mobley); three granddaughters (Sarah Mobley, Rebecca Mobley, and Lauren Vinson); two great grandsons (Weston Vinson and Kael Thorson); and two nieces (Beth Brady Merrill and Sally Brady). Receiving of friends will be Wednesday September 11 from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm at Manes Funeral Home in Newport, Tennessee. Celebration of life will begin at 1:30 pm followed by interment in Union Cemetery. Donations can be made in memory of Fred Mobley to Asbury Benevolence Fund, 911 Epworth Road, Maryville, Tennessee 37804. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019