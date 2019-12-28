|
|
Fred Mulkey
Knoxville - Fred M. Mulkey, Jr., age 91, of Knoxville, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019. Fred loved the Lord, his family, his church family & friends. He was a veteran of the US Army who served proudly during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Star Construction after 40 faithful years. He was an active member of Pathways Church, South Knoxville Campus. Fred will always be remembered for his kindness, humor and love of dogs.
Fred was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marilyn Mulkey. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Bobby Delay, of Georgia; granddaughter, Crystal Merrell; great-granddaughters, Jordan and Rose Merrell; sisters, Loraine Fitts and Betty Sue Bolton; brothers, Charles Ralston all of Georgia and Jackie Mulkey, of Tennessee; beloved four-legged companion, Ralphie; and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29th from 11:00am-12:45pm at Berry Highland South. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00pm, with Pastor Tommy Bellamy officiating. Interment and Military Honors will immediately follow at Berry Highland South Memorial Park. Steve Bell, Bobby Delay, Arturo Cano, and Wayne Mulkey will act as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Honor Air at honorairknoxville.com in Fred's memory. Berry Highland South is honored to serve the Mulkey family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Dec. 28, 2019