Fred Parrott, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Fred Parrott, Jr., age 85, passed away March 13, 2019. He was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church. Fred was a proud veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War. He was a devoted father and grandfather who loved his family deeply. Left to cherish his memory are wife of 66 years, Marykate "Katie" Parrott; sons Phil (Connie) and Todd (Chris); grandchildren Christopher (Melissa), Krystle (Daniel) and Abbey (Sean). In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alice Bell Baptist Church Building Fund, 3305 Alice Bell Road, Knoxville, TN., 37917. Family will receive friends 4-6PM Saturday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with service to follow, Rev. Richard Spencer officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:45PM Sunday at Highland Memorial Park for 3PM interment service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019