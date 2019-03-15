Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park (will meet 2:45PM)
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Parrott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Parrott Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fred Parrott Jr. Obituary
Fred Parrott, Jr.

Knoxville, TN

Fred Parrott, Jr., age 85, passed away March 13, 2019. He was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church. Fred was a proud veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War. He was a devoted father and grandfather who loved his family deeply. Left to cherish his memory are wife of 66 years, Marykate "Katie" Parrott; sons Phil (Connie) and Todd (Chris); grandchildren Christopher (Melissa), Krystle (Daniel) and Abbey (Sean). In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alice Bell Baptist Church Building Fund, 3305 Alice Bell Road, Knoxville, TN., 37917. Family will receive friends 4-6PM Saturday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with service to follow, Rev. Richard Spencer officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:45PM Sunday at Highland Memorial Park for 3PM interment service. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now