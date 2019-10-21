|
Fred T. Beaver III
Knoxville - Fred T. Beaver III, age 78, owner of Volunteer Insurance Inc. and a proud veteran of the US Airforce, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 after a long battle with his health. He was preceded in death by his parents Grace and Fred Beaver, sister Dona Sue Bean, nephew Stephen Beaver. He is survived by his wife Rosemary S. Beaver, daughter Kimberly Beaver Wyrick (Travis), son Todd Beaver (Jennifer), brother Phil Beaver (Cynthia) and many loving nieces and nephews.
Following a private family service, there will be a receiving of friends on Thursday October 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the Fellowship Hall at Central Baptist Church of Bearden, where he was a Deacon.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Fred's name to Friends of the Smokies or a . Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019