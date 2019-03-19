Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Fred Thomas Weaver Sr.

Fred Thomas Weaver Sr. Obituary
Fred Thomas Weaver, Sr.

Knoxville, TN

Fred Thomas Weaver, Sr. - age 80, of Powell, passed away 2:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara A. Cogdill Weaver of Powell; daughter, Linda Weaver of Johnson City, Tennessee; daughters and sons-in-law, Tiffany and Jason Simmons of Sevierville, Tennessee, Amanda and Mark Lee of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, Fred, Jr. and Irish Weaver also of Knoxville; grandchildren, Madison, Melody, Audrey, Emily, Carsyn, Brooklyn and Fred III.

The family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 11:00 a.m. with Judd Bowers officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.

Mr. Weaver's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019
