Fred Thomas Weaver, Sr.
Knoxville, TN
Fred Thomas Weaver, Sr. - age 80, of Powell, passed away 2:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara A. Cogdill Weaver of Powell; daughter, Linda Weaver of Johnson City, Tennessee; daughters and sons-in-law, Tiffany and Jason Simmons of Sevierville, Tennessee, Amanda and Mark Lee of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, Fred, Jr. and Irish Weaver also of Knoxville; grandchildren, Madison, Melody, Audrey, Emily, Carsyn, Brooklyn and Fred III.
The family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 11:00 a.m. with Judd Bowers officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.
Mr. Weaver's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019