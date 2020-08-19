1/1
Fred Troutt Sr.
Fred, Sr. Troutt

Strawberry Plains - Fred L. Troutt, Sr., of Strawberry Plains, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Fred retired from the city of Knoxville. He was preceded in death by parents, Mary (Rudd) and Edgar Troutt; siblings, Barbara, Bobby, Jean "Sis", Thomas "Bud", Floyd and Lloyd Troutt; children, Rebecca, Joseph, and Donald Troutt. He is survived by Jayme Drinnen; children, Chris Troutt, Fred Troutt, Jr., Cissy Troutt, Sandy Troutt-Owens and husband Alex; and their mother, Charlotte Troutt; siblings, Jerry (Barbara) Troutt, Shelby (Eddie) Pryor, Eddie Troutt, Joe Troutt; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family wants to extend a special thank you to Dialysis Clinic, Inc. on John Sevier Highway for their excellent care.

A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, August 28th at 11:30am at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 Gov. John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. Due to health concerns, the family invites you to Open Calling Hours on Thursday, August 27th anytime from 8:30am-4:30pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E Simpson Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Fred's memory to South Point Church, 1029 Avenue A, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
