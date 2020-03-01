Services
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
Resources
Harriman - Mr. Fred Wright, 94, Harriman went home Friday February 28, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. He retired from Marita Bread and was a faithful member of South Harriman Baptist Church for over 81 years. Fred was a proud WWII Navy Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Bill Wright.

Parents: William & Cora Wright.

Brothers: John Henry, W.A., and Robert Wright.

Sisters: Elizabeth Baumgardner and Helen Wright.

He is survived by son and daughter-in-law: Danny & Mona Wright.

Granddaughter: Raganne Wright & Ron Treadway.

Grandsons: Roady & Eddi Goldston and Pace & Ann Goldston.

Great grandchildren: Kage, Daylee, and Oliver Edwards, Ryne, Tucker, Alyssa, and Aleena Goldston.

Tucker Goldston, Alyssa Goldston, Aleena Goldston.

And many nieces, nephews. Special friends: Georga Mack, Patsy Clawson, Teresa and Dean Clark, and many friends and special neighbors.

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family wishes t express gratitude to Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service (SCHAS) and Jamestowne Assisted Living for their thoughtful and kind care.

The family will receive friends Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 5:00 AM to 7:00 PM at South Harriman Baptist Church in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM. The graveside service will be Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Roane Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the South Harriman Baptist Church, 626 Ruritan Rd, Harriman, TN 37748.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Wright family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
