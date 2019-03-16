Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Burial
Following Services
Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens
Freda Daniel Williams Bell

Freda Daniel Williams Bell Obituary
Freda Daniel Williams Bell

Lenoir City, TN

Freda Daniel Williams Bell age 88 of Lenoir City, formerly of Staffordsville, KY passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at her home. She attended Hickory Valley Baptist Church. Freda was an incredible women who accomplished amazing things. She was in the first graduating class of registered nurses in East Kentucky. Freda was top of her class. Her professional career as an entrepreneur was without limits. She held numerous licenses including real estate license and water plant license. Freda was fearless and for a time drove stock cars. She inspired her daughters and granddaughters to become excellent nurses and more importantly strong women. Freda was co-owner of A. J. Bell Inc., Lazy Acres RV Park, Bell Mobile Home Park and Freda Bell Mobile Home Court. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenna Williams; parents, Frank Daniel and Vina Meek Daniel; sisters; Lloyd Preston, Quillen Taylor and Violet Bernice Daniel; brothers, Kruger Daniel and Frankie Daniel. Survived by her husband, Albert Bell; children: Jim Williams (Carolyn), Vina George (Guy), Bruce Williams (Miriam); step-children: Jo Broffman, Cindy Hudgens (Ray), Susan Breazeale (Stan), and Malinda Martello (Mike); grandchildren: Mike (Manderley) Swain, Norman Lettieri (Shannon), Alena (Shane) Cooper, Jason Williams, Stephanie (Phil) Skofield, Aaron (Jess) Duncan, Camilla (Matt) Hephner, Caleb Williams, Colby (Gavin) Hammel, and Courtland Williams; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Georgeann Sheridan; brother, Erwin Daniel and wife, Alice. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 17th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. The family will also receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18th at Click Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charlie Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 16, 2019
