Freda Monday

Knoxville - Freda S. Monday, age 76, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly on June 12, 2020. She was loved and will be missed, especially for her cooking. Freda will always be remembered for her love of family and her willingness to put others first. She took care of everyone.

Freda was preceded in death by her husband of over 56 years, Clifford L. Monday, Sr. She is survived by her beloved sons, Clifford L. Monday, Jr. and wife, Martha Kay, Michael Monday and wife Teresa; grandchild, Britney Spaulding (Craig); great-children, Austin, Malachi, Bonnie; and other extended family and friends.

Her family will have a Visitation on Monday, June 15th from 5:00-7:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E Simpson Rd, Knoxville, with a Funeral Service to follow, Pastor Doug Inman officiating. The Graveside Service will be held at Berry Highland South cemetery on Tuesday, June 16th at 11:00am.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
