|
|
Freda Price
Pigeon Forge - Freda Price, age 90 of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (formerly of Gatlinburg) passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Price, mother Jonah Lewis, father Enoch Lewis, son-in-law Alan Town and granddaughter Jamie Rohrer. Freda is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Billie and Allen Combs, Jerri Town, Jackie Price, Susan and Doug Dodd; grandchildren Amy Drew and husband Jonathan Drew, Jeremy Town, Lindsay Kelley and husband Allen Kelley, Hannah Dodd and husband Matthew Bell, Rosemary Dodd; great-grandchildren Adley Kiser, Emily Kiser, Trinity Kelley and Avery Kelley; sister Ineda Howard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent toSevier County Food Ministries, P.O. Box 6042, Sevierville, TN 37864. The family will receive friends 4-6 PM Friday with funeral service following at 6 PM in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home with Chaplain Anne Sprouse officiating. Interment 2 PM Saturday in Williamsburg Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020