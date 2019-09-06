|
Freda Roach Ibsen
Knoxville - Freda Roach Ibsen - age 74, of Knoxville passed away peacefully Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Elsie Roach; and siblings, J.H. Roach, Phillip Roach, and Connie Fox. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jackie Ray Ibsen; children, Angela (Eddie) Collins and Martina Ibsen; grandchildren, Reagan and Brandon Collins, Daniel (Olivia) Harding and Noah Harding; and great-grandchild, Grayson Hipsher; siblings, Gene Roach, Monica Simpson, and Tanya Harman; and a host of family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to UT Hospice. The family will gather at 10:45 AM for a 11:00 AM graveside service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Asbury Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019