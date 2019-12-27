Services
Knoxville - Freddie Elizabeth Hope Johnson, born June 1, 1924, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Meridian Baptist Church and retired from the University of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Johnson; parents, Fred and Dorothy Hope; daughter, Sue Johnson Fisher. She is survived by her grandchildren, Scott Fisher (Rose) of Richardson, TX, and Lynn Paul (David) of McKinney, TX, great grandchildren Alexander Paul and Elizabeth Paul; son-in-law, John Fisher and half-sister, Wilma. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 Monday, December 30, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -