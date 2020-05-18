Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:30 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Woodhaven Memorial Gardens
Resources
Freddie Jeffers Obituary
Freddie Jeffers

Oak Ridge, TN - Freddie Jeffers age 89 of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his sister's home in Clinton. Freddie was a member of Solway Baptist Church and retired from Y-12 as a Computer Programmer in the Fabrication Department. Freddie was an avid football fan who enjoyed watching the Oak Ridge Wildcats and the UT Vols. He was a devoted husband, father and great provider.

Preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Lynn Jeffers; infant daughter, Kathy Sue Jeffers; parents, Lawrence and Clara Jeffers; brother, Dan Jeffers; brother-in-law, Bill Blaker; and son-in-law, Doug Lively.

He is survived by his son, Mark Allen (Kristy) Jeffers of Corryton; daughter, Debbie Lively of Coalfield; grandsons, Jeremy Allen and Chad Ryan Jeffers of Florida; brother, Jimmy Jeffers of Clinton; and sister, Linda Blaker of Clinton.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. Family and friends will meet Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home at 12:30 PM and go in procession to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 1 PM. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020
