Freddie Jeffers
Oak Ridge, TN - Freddie Jeffers age 89 of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his sister's home in Clinton. Freddie was a member of Solway Baptist Church and retired from Y-12 as a Computer Programmer in the Fabrication Department. Freddie was an avid football fan who enjoyed watching the Oak Ridge Wildcats and the UT Vols. He was a devoted husband, father and great provider.
Preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Lynn Jeffers; infant daughter, Kathy Sue Jeffers; parents, Lawrence and Clara Jeffers; brother, Dan Jeffers; brother-in-law, Bill Blaker; and son-in-law, Doug Lively.
He is survived by his son, Mark Allen (Kristy) Jeffers of Corryton; daughter, Debbie Lively of Coalfield; grandsons, Jeremy Allen and Chad Ryan Jeffers of Florida; brother, Jimmy Jeffers of Clinton; and sister, Linda Blaker of Clinton.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton. Family and friends will meet Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home at 12:30 PM and go in procession to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 1 PM. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2020