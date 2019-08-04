|
Freddie Mae Ledford
Clinton - Freddie Mae Ledford, 93, of Clinton, TN., passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019 at home. She was born in Strawberry Plains, May 20, 1926, to Isaac & Lucy Ledford. Ms. Freddie was member of Edgemoor Baptist Church. She enjoyed keeping house, gardening, quilting, and listening to both County & Gospel music. She is preceded in death by her parents; her precious daughter, Cheryl Kay Ledford, her brothers Franklin "Dee" Ledford, Joe (Lonie) Ledford; niece, Deborah Coward; and two nephews, Jimmy Ledford, Bill Ledford
Ms. Freddie is survived by her brother William Ledford; sister, Dorothy (Will) Morell; several nieces, Wanda Davis, Shirley (Benny) Kinzalow…who were always there for her, Kim (Dewey) Brummett, Martha (Robert) Wagner, Virginia Shipley, and Rebecca (Roy) Jenkins; nephews, Kenny (Cathy) Ledford, and Allen (Charlotte) Ledford; special great nieces, Brie & Abby Arwood, and Nicole Burress; special great nephew & family, Isaac & Jessica Burress and children, Brooklin, Grace, Chloe and Maggie Burress.
All services with be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens where Rev. Keith Price will lead. The visitation will start at 1:00PM, with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:00PM. The interment will follow the conclusion of the service. Woodhaven Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens are located at 160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, TN 37849.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019