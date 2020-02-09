|
|
Freddie Park Rhodes Jr.
Knoxville - Freddie Park Rhodes, Jr., age 46, of Knoxville, formerly of Chattanooga, passed away Saturday evening, February 8, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Freddie was loved by everyone who knew him and he has now left to be with the Lord.
He is survived by his parents, Fred and Brenda Rhodes of Chattanooga; sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Joe Lockhart of Birchwood.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020