Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Grainger Memorial Gardens
Rev. Freddie R.ay Chandler


1948 - 2020
Rev. Freddie R.ay Chandler Obituary
Rev. Freddie Ray Chandler

Blaine - Rev. Freddie (Fred) Ray Chandler, age 71 of Blaine, went to be with his Heavenly father on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, and most of all servant of God. Freddie was a member of New Corinth Baptist Church. Freddie began his service as a Baptist minister in 1976. During that time, he also served as Director of Missions for the Grainger Baptist Association, and as Chaplain for the Grainger County Sheriff's Department.

Freddie was preceded in death by his parents Vaughn and Mamie Chandler, brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Faye Chandler, brother David Chandler, sister Linda Sherrod, and father-in-law and mother-in-law Thomas and Frances Hodge.

He leaves behind a loving wife of 50 years, Connie (Hodge) Chandler; daughters and sons-in-law Tracie (John) Sexton, Holly (Tim) McCoy, Marsha (Scott) Ward, and Monica (Sean) Bailey; grandchildren Chase Chandler, Elijah and Caroline McCoy, Mitchell, Meagan, and Alex Barnard, Eli and Aden Bailey; great-grandson Jase Chandler; brothers Larry (Debbie) Chandler, Lonnie (Cleta) Chandler, and Perry (Cindy) Chandler; sister Barbara (Bob) Jones and brother-in-law Phil (Jennifer) Sherrod, and several nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Shaunda, Christy, and Garrett with Amedisys Hospice and Amy with the VA Home Care for the excellent care.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home with funeral services to follow. Rev. Bob Myers and Rev. Gary Donehew will officiate the services. Military Honors and graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Grainger Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Tim McCoy, Sean Bailey, Scott Ward, Chase Chandler, Mitchell Barnard, Alex Barnard, Elijah McCoy, Aden Bailey, and Eli Bailey. Honorary pallbearers will be John Sexton, Jase Chandler, Lonnie Chandler, Larry Chandler, and Perry Chandler.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
