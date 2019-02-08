Services
Trinity Memorial Centers
1221 Stewball Cir
Kingsport, TN 37660
(423) 723-8177
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Morning View Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie Reeves


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Freddie Reeves Obituary
Freddie Reeves

Bluff City, TN

Freddie Reeves, 71, of Bluff City, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 with his family by his side.

He was born in 1947 in Greeneville, TN in a family of 15 brothers and sisters. Fred loved to travel and ride. Him and his wife were carriers for Knoxville Sentinel News with a 192 mile route for many years. He also worked for Bolling Construction for several years when he was younger. Fred was a joy to be around, he loved his three grandkids more than anything and spent a lot of time with them.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Robert and Martha Ellen Reeves; brother, Ben Reeves; sister, Sharon Leonard; sons, Michael Reeves and Freddie Reeves jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Virginia Reeves; sons, William Reeves and Timothy Reeves; several nieces and nephews that love him so much; grandchildren, Aaron, Joey, and Megan Reeves.

Graveside service will be held at Morning View Cemetery on Saturday February 9th at 3pm with William Reeves officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is

honored to serve the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.