|
|
Freddie Reeves
Bluff City, TN
Freddie Reeves, 71, of Bluff City, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 5th, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born in 1947 in Greeneville, TN in a family of 15 brothers and sisters. Fred loved to travel and ride. Him and his wife were carriers for Knoxville Sentinel News with a 192 mile route for many years. He also worked for Bolling Construction for several years when he was younger. Fred was a joy to be around, he loved his three grandkids more than anything and spent a lot of time with them.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Robert and Martha Ellen Reeves; brother, Ben Reeves; sister, Sharon Leonard; sons, Michael Reeves and Freddie Reeves jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Virginia Reeves; sons, William Reeves and Timothy Reeves; several nieces and nephews that love him so much; grandchildren, Aaron, Joey, and Megan Reeves.
Graveside service will be held at Morning View Cemetery on Saturday February 9th at 3pm with William Reeves officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is
honored to serve the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2019