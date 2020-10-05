1/
Freddy George Saah
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freddy George Saah

Knoxville - Freddy George Saah, age 28 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was a member of Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church, and graduated from Central High School in 2010. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fareed and Nelly Saah, grandmother, Ruby Bailey, and aunt, Linda Bailey. He is survived by his parents, George and Susan Saah; sister, Lauren Saah; grandfather, Bob Bailey; niece, Cadi Mae Dupes; many uncles, aunts, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Collins officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:00 pm October 7, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel and proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery in procession for a 1:00 pm interment service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved