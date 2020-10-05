Freddy George Saah
Knoxville - Freddy George Saah, age 28 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was a member of Chilhowee Hills Baptist Church, and graduated from Central High School in 2010. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fareed and Nelly Saah, grandmother, Ruby Bailey, and aunt, Linda Bailey. He is survived by his parents, George and Susan Saah; sister, Lauren Saah; grandfather, Bob Bailey; niece, Cadi Mae Dupes; many uncles, aunts, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor David Collins officiating. Family and friends will meet at 12:00 pm October 7, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel and proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery in procession for a 1:00 pm interment service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.