|
|
Freddy Wilkins, age 72, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home, to be with God in heaven. He was a loving husband, and father. He was preceded in death by his parents: Fred and Ellen (Presley) Wilkins, brother: Wayne Wilkins, sister: Brenda "Cookie" White. Freddy was a disabled American Veteran, having served in the Vietnam War 11th Infantry Brigade "Jungle Warriors" having received many honors and metals. He attended North Sweetwater Baptist Church. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 45 years: Linda Wilkins, Sons and daughter-in-law: Kenny and Danille Wilkins, Chuck Wilkins, daughters and sons-in-law: Debbie and Roger Wattenbarger, Lisa and Gary Tujague, Donna and Michael Lauth, grandsons: Keith Wilkins, Bradley Wilkins, Jared Wilkins, Jacob Lauth, Micah Wilkins, Caleb Lauth, granddaughter: Micaela Lauth, several nieces, nephews, and special cousins. A private graveside service and interment will be conducted in the Sweetwater Memorial Park with Rev. Don Rockholt officiating. A celebration of Freddy's life will be conducted at a latter date when the mandates due to the Covid19 are lifted. Kyker Funeral Homes, Sweetwater, in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020