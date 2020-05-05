|
|
Frederick Coram
Knoxville - Frederick (Fred) Amos Coram, 81, of Knoxville passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 4, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 47 years, Sarah Coram; very special daughter, Mia Minytte Kirkland of Strawberry Plains, daughter, Micah Alaniz of Texas; brother, Troy Coram of North Carolina; brothers-in-law, Stan Fritts of Jacksonville, FL and Steve Fritts of Oak Ridge; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; special cousin, Cathy Freels; special friend of the family, Beverly Byars and his "little buddy", Misty, who was always at his side.
Fred was a member of All Saints Catholic parish. He served in the US Air Force where he was stationed in Saudia Arabia during the cold war. Fred graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Anthropology and was also in the MBA program there majoring in accounting. He had a long career in accounting and computer software sales, but his passion was history and genealogy. Hours and hours were spent at the East Tennessee Historical Society and many other research facilities including the National Archives in Washington DC searching for his and many other families' ancestors. Fred was a member of the Tennessee Society of the Sons of the American Revolution. He and Sarah loved to travel and had many "adventures" both in the US and abroad. He was a masterful cook and gardener and loved anything outdoors.
Fred will be deeply missed by his wife, family, and friends. Services for Fred will be private. Memorials may be made to a . Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020