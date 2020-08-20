Frederick E. Kennedy, Jr.
Knoxville - Frederick E. Kennedy, Jr. was born on November 19, 1964 in Flint, MI. As a young child, Frederick moved to Detroit where he graduated Redford High School and played football. After graduation, he moved to Knoxville to attend Knoxville College and play football earning him the nickname "Boss Hogg." Frederick joined Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity before receiving his bachelor's degree in Education. While in college, he began working at the Boys & Girls Club of Tennessee Valley. He then became "The Boss Man" as supervisor for over 20 years at the Boys & Girls Club. Frederick joined the Elks Lodge allowing him to continue helping people especially children in various communities.
Preceded in death by his father, Frederick Kennedy, Sr.; grandparents, Ernest and Sara Cook, Ethel and Girtha Kennedy.
Left to cherish his memory: loving mother and caregiver, Ernestine Cook; son, Christopher (Hybrie) Bishop of St. Louis, MO; brother, Marcus Tate of San Diego, CA: sisters, Cheryl Evans of Waipahu, HI, Delilah Cook of Detroit, MI, and Takeshi Kennedy of Flint, MI; aunts, Alma Tate, Flint, MI, Mary Louise Whitaker of Romulus, MI, Glyndean (Ladell) Lane of Evanston, IL, Gearldean Lott of Flint, MI; uncle, James (Mary) Kennedy of Flint, MI; nieces, Andrea Evans of Chicago, IL, Alaysha Buggs, Ka'Leah and Ajanae Williams, all of Flint, MI; nephews, Marcus and Raphael Cook of Detroit, MI; a host of other family and friends from Knoxville College, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and Tennessee Valley James E. Derrick Lodge # 1152 Elks Lodge, Danny Coleman of Detroit, MI, Karen "Kay-Kay" Cameron and Dreama McClellan.
Saturday, August 22, 2020, family and friends may view from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at McMillan Chapel- Knoxville College, 901 Knoxville College Drive, Knoxville, TN 37921. Social distancing and face masks are required. Flowers may be delivered to the church during this time. A private graveside will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
and mandated by the CDC and Governor of Tennessee.