Frederick J. Miller
Knoxville - Frederick Johnson Miller (Rick), a loving husband, father of two children, and grandfather, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Rick was born on February 9, 1934 in New Britain, CT to Fred and Eileen Miller.
He earned an Industrial Engineering degree from Georgia Tech in 1954. He worked in Government civil service with the Department of the Navy in CA, MD and VA, and briefly worked for Northrop in Asheville, NC. In 1957, he married Barbara Reed. They raised two sons, Fritz and Kurt. When he retired from Dahlgren Naval Surface Warfare Center, Rick and Barbara moved to Knoxville, TN. After the death of Barbara, Rick married Stephanie Carol Wayland.
He was a talented engineer and was extremely knowledgeable about the design of firearms and many weapons systems. He contributed to the design and manufacture of many systems that were put in use by the US military. He was a lifelong collector of firearms, a Bullseye and Silhouette pistol competitor, and spent many days at ranges.
He also enjoyed writing, was clever with words, and considered being an author and humorist. He had numerous published letters-to-the-editor in newspapers and magazines. He was known for his wit, his deep knowledge of many topics, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He loved to have a great conversation with a martini or scotch in his hand.
He is survived by his wife Stephanie, his two sons Fritz and Kurt (Laura), and a granddaughter Abby.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019