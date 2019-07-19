|
Frederick Jules Pepperman, III
Maryville - Frederick Jules Pepperman, III died July 14, 2019 in Seacrest FL. He died successfully saving his family from drowning. Fred was born in New Orleans, LA on October 24, 1965 to the late Frederick J. Pepperman, Jr. and Elisa Ahern Pepperman. Fred was one of five siblings. He met his wife, Julie Meunier in 1987 and they were married on July 26, 1991. Fred and Julie were blessed with four daughters, Kathryn, Mallory, Olivia, and Grace. Fred and his family lived in New Orleans, La, Baton Rouge, LA and Mobile, AL, finally settling in Maryville, TN in 2003. After working for SimplexGrinnel, Fred started a successful business, Appalachian Fire Alarm Solutions, LLC with partner, Tom Brooks.
Fred was a loving father who was proud of his daughters' many academic and athletic achievements. Fred loved coaching his girls in softball and cheering them on from the stands during track, volleyball, soccer, and basketball games. Fred was truly a great man with a big heart and generous spirit. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, thunderstorms, and woodworking. He never met a stranger, was always ready with a smile and a story, and never turned down someone in need.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Lauren Pepperman Anderson, nephew Ryan Nunenmacher, and niece Evelyn Pepperman. Fred is survived by his wife and daughters, sisters Linda Pepperman Ford and Leslee Pepperman Nunenmacher, sisters-in-law Lisette Meunier Miller, Colette Meunier James, and Sheryl Pepperman, brother William James Pepperman, brothers-in-law Steve Ford, William Anderson, Gregory Miller, and Joshua James. In addition to nephews Stephen and Sean Ford, Rodney Lopez, Jr (Deanna), Gary, Tyler, and Cory Nunenmacher; Nieces Stephanie (Adam), Stacie (Seth), Shannen, and Shelbie Ford, Ashlee Nunenmacher, Abigail Pepperman, Rachel and Gwyneth Miller, Taylor and Ashley Schooler, Hailey and Ryleigh James, In-Laws Fred and Celeste Meunier and soon-to-be son-in-law, Hunter Pack.
Services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi, 7719 River Rd, Townsend, TN 37882. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M. with a funeral service at 1 P.M. After the service, everyone is invited to 121 North Panoscenic Drive, Maryville, TN for a celebration of Fred's life.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 19, 2019