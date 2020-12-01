Fredia G. McCarter
Knoxville - Fredia G. McCarter, age 86 of Knoxville, TN, born Nov. 15, 1934, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after many years of suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. She was the second oldest of 13 children of whom 10 are still living. Fredia sang at church with her late husband, James H. McCarter, in her younger years. They raised five children together. She loved nature, driving through the mountains, camping, and picnicking by a stream in the Pittman Center community in Sevier County. She would often say, "Watch God's creations, and you can learn from it." Fredia was the daughter of Robert Dyke Gibson (May 19, 1912 - Dec. 2, 1990) and Edith Helen Compton Gibson (Sept. 27, 1913 - Sept. 18, 1999); the granddaughter of James Decatur Gibson (Sept. 12, 1881 - April 16, 1950) and Cora Evelyn Jenkins Gibson (May 1, 1883 - Dec. 12, 1963); Samuel Hawkins Compton (April 27, 1890 - Aug. 8, 1990) and Flora Ethel Killian Compton (May 5, 1894 - March 2, 1972). She was the wife of James Henry McCarter (April 18, 1929 - Aug. 23, 1974); and the mother of James Henry McCarter, Jr. (Feb. 10, 1956 - March 23, 2015).
She is survived by her children, Sharon Ann McCarter Chester (Thomas F.), Danny Lee McCarter, Robert Darrell McCarter (Georgia), and Alissha Mae McCarter Longmire (Joe); 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-granddaughters.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
)