1/1
Fredia G. McCarter
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fredia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fredia G. McCarter

Knoxville - Fredia G. McCarter, age 86 of Knoxville, TN, born Nov. 15, 1934, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center after many years of suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. She was the second oldest of 13 children of whom 10 are still living. Fredia sang at church with her late husband, James H. McCarter, in her younger years. They raised five children together. She loved nature, driving through the mountains, camping, and picnicking by a stream in the Pittman Center community in Sevier County. She would often say, "Watch God's creations, and you can learn from it." Fredia was the daughter of Robert Dyke Gibson (May 19, 1912 - Dec. 2, 1990) and Edith Helen Compton Gibson (Sept. 27, 1913 - Sept. 18, 1999); the granddaughter of James Decatur Gibson (Sept. 12, 1881 - April 16, 1950) and Cora Evelyn Jenkins Gibson (May 1, 1883 - Dec. 12, 1963); Samuel Hawkins Compton (April 27, 1890 - Aug. 8, 1990) and Flora Ethel Killian Compton (May 5, 1894 - March 2, 1972). She was the wife of James Henry McCarter (April 18, 1929 - Aug. 23, 1974); and the mother of James Henry McCarter, Jr. (Feb. 10, 1956 - March 23, 2015).

She is survived by her children, Sharon Ann McCarter Chester (Thomas F.), Danny Lee McCarter, Robert Darrell McCarter (Georgia), and Alissha Mae McCarter Longmire (Joe); 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-granddaughters.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved