Fredrick "Pete" Chadwell
Maynardville, TN
Fredrick (Pete) Chadwell-age 81 of Maynardville passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 after a long illness. He passed away peacefully at his home with family and friends at his side. He was of the Baptist faith. Pete was a member of J. C. Baker Lodge #720 F. & A.M. and The Kerbela Shrine. Pete was instrumental in bringing the Optimist Club to Union County, former owner of Chadwell Brothers Meat Company, Hickory Valley Meat Company and was the owner of the original Pete's Place Restaurant in Union County. He was very much loved by many. Preceded in death by father, Vernon O. Chadwell; mother, Agnes Mundy Chadwell; brothers, Robert Chadwell and wife, Louise; James Chadwell and wife, Elizabeth.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy J. Smith Chadwell; two children, Melissa Chadwell and close friend, Keith Heiskell; Scott Chadwell and wife, Lisa and children, Grayson and Leigh Yount. Also, Abby Grace Chadwell and father, Tony Hayes. He leaves grandchildren, Brittney (Chris) Wolfe and children, Bayla and Sayor. Other grandchildren are Tanner (Sarah) Chadwell and Emery; Tyler Chadwell and son, Mason and daughter, Starlet. Special nieces, Susan Stanley and Sharon Chadwell (Steve May). Loved by special nephew, Fred Smith and wife, Kay. We could not have made this journey without our precious sister-in-law, Frankie Smith and very close friends of more than 55 years, Coy and Julia Smith.
The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Thursday, May 16, 2019 with a memorial service to follow 8 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Pastor Joel Rood officiating. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 16, 2019