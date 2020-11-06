1/1
Frieda Burts Self
Frieda Burts Self

Jefferson City - Frieda Burts Self, age 100, of Jefferson City, TN passed away due to complications from Covid-19 on November 5, 2020. She was born in Bryson City, NC and was a graduate of Meredith College. She was a loving homemaker and an active member of her community and First Baptist Church. She served on the Jefferson City Council and enjoyed journalism while employed by the Standard Banner. She never lost her love for learning and curiosity for many things. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert M. Burts, Sr; second husband, Dale Self; parents, Harvey and Annie Culberson; sister, Amy Brinkley, and brother, Dick Culberson. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Burts (Mike Kelischek); son, Robert M. Burts, Jr.; and several other relatives. Special thanks to Darby House and to her sitters, Carolyn Wright, Maria Cabiling, Marlene Seymour, Sue Burton, Mary Ruth Walker, and caregiver, Debra Whittaker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, or Carson Newman University Academic Scholarship Fund. Friends may pay their respects at Farrar Funeral Home on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Westview Cemetery with Ms. Carolyn Blevins and Rev. Ellen DiGiosia officiating. In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Farrar Funeral Home strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.

Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Homes
NOV
9
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Westview Cemetery
