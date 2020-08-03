Frieda Held
Madisonville - HELD, FRIEDA, age 80, of Madisonville, widow of William (Bill) Held, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was a strong willed, spirited woman and a pioneer in the clothing textile industry in East Tennessee. Her love and passion for her family and friends was well known throughout the community. Frieda could always be found making her famous banana pudding, blackberry jelly and many other homemade foods. She loved working in her vegetable and flower garden which everyone admired. Most days Frieda could be spotted on her front porch watching her beloved hummingbirds. Frieda passed surrounded by her loved ones in the home she has lived in most of her life. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Frieda will always be remembered. She is now walking the streets of gold. She was preceded in death by parents, Virgil and Dora Williams Barefield; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie Lewis, Frances and Herbert Fowler, Bernice and Jr. Pettit; brothers, Earnest Barefield, William (Buck) Bearfield. Survivors: Daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Doug Watson, Lisa Janke, Susan and Alan Paul; Step-sons, Mike Held, and wife, Mary, Steve Held; Grandchildren and spouses, B.J. and Alexis Watson, Brad and Kristy Watson, Brooke and Brad Torbett, Meghann Cannon, Hailey Janke, Kassie Paul, Samantha and Jessie Smith; Great-grandchildren, Kellie and Dylan Torbett, Linsey and Coulter Watson, Landyn and Nora Kate Watson, Carson Tallent, Zoey Smith; Special friend, State Representative Lowell Russell; Many other special friends that she called family; too many to mention. Special thanks to Clover Hill Senior Living Center, Adoration Hospice, and Family, Faith and Home Caregivers. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. or the American Cancer Society
. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service and interment 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Haven Hill Memorial Gardens. Rev. Gale Miller and Justice Sharon G. Lee of the Tennessee Supreme Court will speak. The service will be broadcast via an a.m. transmitter for those wishing to social distance and remain in their vehicle. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.