CARD OF THANKS
from the family of Reginald John Cobb
Our hearts are full of gratitude when we say many thanks to family, friends and fans of our beloved Reggie. The out pour of love, kindness and sympathy from everyone from across the country HAS been tremendous. We sincerely appreciate each of you and every gesture. Yes, Reggie's name will appear in sports history books but more importantly it HAS appeared in the Lamb's Book of Life.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019