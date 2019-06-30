Resources
More Obituaries for From Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

From The Family Of Reginald John Cobb

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
From The Family Of Reginald John Cobb In Memoriam
CARD OF THANKS

from the family of Reginald John Cobb

Our hearts are full of gratitude when we say many thanks to family, friends and fans of our beloved Reggie. The out pour of love, kindness and sympathy from everyone from across the country HAS been tremendous. We sincerely appreciate each of you and every gesture. Yes, Reggie's name will appear in sports history books but more importantly it HAS appeared in the Lamb's Book of Life.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.