Fuad Nakhleh Bahou
Knoxville - Fuad Nakhleh Bahou passed away April 23, 2020 at his home in Knoxville, TN. Born May 14, 1935 to Nakhleh and Mary Bahu (formerly Nassan) in Al Bireh, Palestine, he attended a Quaker school in Ramallah. He was the first of his family to come to the United States after receiving a scholarship to a college in California. He spent most of his student years in Los Angeles, where he attended UCLA and worked at the flagship restaurant of the Carnation Company. After graduating with a Master of Fine Arts in painting and art history, he joined the faculty of Knoxville College in 1968, establishing and heading the art department until 1975. In later years, he served as an instructor in the University of Tennessee and Georgia State University art departments.
When invited to the homes of friends, he often prepared the meal. His cooking skills were so appreciated that his friends encouraged him to open a restaurant. His first restaurant, the Bahou Restaurant in Fort Sanders, was begun with his brother Shawqi, as business partner. It was the first of several restaurants in Knoxville and Atlanta, which introduced locals to Middle Eastern and world cuisine, uniquely infused with art, passion, creativity, and hospitality.
In 1983 Fuad moved to California, opening restaurants in Carmel with the assistance of his business partner and wife, Debby Corlew. For a time, he hosted a radio program broadcast on the Monterey Peninsula. He continued to paint in his studio/gallery, managed by his daughter Melodie. His life was filled with Art: painting, writing, cooking and feeding, arguing, conversing, observing nature.
Fuad and Debby returned to Knoxville in 2001, where Fuad retired from the restaurant business. He continued to paint and sculpt, later focusing on writing, giving vent to an endless flow of poetry. He spent many hours in local libraries and bookstores, always learning and widening his scope of understanding of the world. He traveled widely during his lifetime to Calcutta, China, Morocco, Europe and Scandinavia. Wherever he went he exhibited a lifelong curiosity and respect for people and other cultures.
Fuad was preceded in death by his sisters Amal and Jamilah and brothers Costa and Albert. He is survived by his wife, Debby Corlew, of Knoxville, his daughter, Melodie Marie Bahou & grandson Octavian Kaindl-Bahou, of Monterey, California, and his brother Shawqi Bahu of Los Angeles, California.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 1 to May 4, 2020