|
|
G. Wayne Johnson
Seymour - G. Wayne "Butch" Johnson, age 84 of Seymour, went home to be Lord on January 24, 2020 following a brief illness. Wayne was a longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where he served as usher for many years. He enjoyed life, but loved sports and his grandchildren most of all.
Wayne was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Grace Johnson and grandson, Neal Berrier. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his daughter, Della Edwards and husband Richard; grandchildren, Nathan Berrier, Dylan Edwards, A.J. Edwards, and honorary grandchild, Randy Boling; sister, Linda White and husband Donnie; special sister-in-law Irene Boling; niece, Lisa Boling; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Ms. Barbara; and other extended family and friends.
The family will Receive Friends on Tuesday, January 28th at Berry Highland South, 9010 E Simpson Road, from 4:00-6:00pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, January 29th at 2:00pm at Berry Highland South, with Pastor Glenn Metts officiating with the Interment to follow. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020