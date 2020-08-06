1/1
Gabe Anderson
Gabe Anderson

Knoxville - Gabriel Isaac Anderson - of Knoxville, a dreamer with a big heart, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Member of Grace Baptist Church. Preceded in death by grandfather, Larry "Pappy" Reynolds. Survived by parents, Derek and Jessica Pointer; sister, Bella Pointer; brother, Greyson Pointer; grandparents, Don and Connie Pointer, Lonnie and Allyson King, Betsy King, Mona Reynolds; aunts and uncles, Chase and Erica Reynolds, Tony and Julie Pointer, Adam and Lori McCown, Corey Reynolds, and Jamie King; and cousins, Melody, Isaiah, Micah, Houston, Hadley, Cannon, Griffin, and Abigail. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, August 10, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Tony Pointer and Pastor Bryan Thomas officiating. Family and friends will meet 11:15 AM Tuesday at East TN Veteran Cemetery-John Sevier for an 11:30 interment. Pallbearers: Tony Pointer, Chase Reynolds, Adam McCown, Aaron Love, Corey Reynolds, Zach Sherrod, Zack Loveless, Greyson Pointer, and Jamie King. Flowers may be sent to Grace Baptist Church or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hope Through Him Ministries, PO Box 1555, Powell, TN 37849 (www.hopethroughhim.org). This was a ministry that Gabe loved and was able to serve with in Honduras. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
AUG
10
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
AUG
11
Interment
11:30 AM
East TN Veteran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
