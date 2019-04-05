|
Gabriel-Jibril "Gabe" Pitahin
Knoxville, TN
Gabriel-Jibril "Gabe" Pitahin, age 23, died on March 21, 2019. Gabe was born June 1, 1995, was one of those truly amazing people whose heart is so big that there's enough room there to love and to bring joy as a son to 2 families, that of his mother, Leonora Pitahin and that of his adoptive parents, Alberto and Aida Manuel. Gabe was always fun to be around, a ready hand to help, and to give to those in need. In his short time in the United States, he has pursued and accomplished ambitious goals. He was serving in the Army at the time of his death and was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC with the prestigious 82nd Airborne. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Gabe is loved by many and will always be remembered for his courage during difficult times. Unfortunately, this time the pain was too difficult, he succumbed to depression and ended his life. He is survived by his daughter, Sophia Pitahin and mother Amy Mares; his mother, Leonora Pitahin; his adoptive parents, Alberto and Aida Manuel; adoptive siblings, Hazel Manuel, Emman Manuel, Kristine Manuel, and Blessie-Mae Manuel; grandmother, Juana Mendoza and numerous uncles, aunts, and many cousins here, in the Philippines and other places abroad. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6th from 5 - 7 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. A Celebration of Life Service will follow with Bishop Toby Strickland conducting. The interment will be 11 am Sunday, April 7th at Lynnhurst Cemetery with Military Honors by the U.S. Army. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019