|
|
Gabriel Wayne Griffin
Knoxville - Gabriel Wayne Griffin, age 39 of Knoxville, passed away October 4, 2019. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Thursday, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm with service to follow. Friends will meet at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway, Friday at 11:15 am for an 11:30 am interment. Please see full obituary on line at www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
Weaver Funeral Home,5815 Western Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019