Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:15 AM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Asbury Cemetery
Knoxville - Gabrielle (Gabby) Anita Ratliff - age 47, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Florida and was employed by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 23 years. Gabrielle was an avid Lady Vols basketball fan. She enjoyed cooking, reading and attending family reunions. But most of all, she was a devoted daughter, sister, relative and friend. Preceded in death by her father, Charles M. Ratliff; maternal grandparents, Wilmer and Thelma Davis; paternal grandparents, Charles C. and Bernice Ratliff; uncles, Charles Davis and Michael Ratliff; and cousin, Christopher Turner. Survived by her mother, Shirley Ratliff; sister, Tamara Ratliff; 7 uncles; 7 aunts; several cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends. Gabrielle will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her kind and loving heart. The family will receive friends at Bridges Funeral Home on Monday, August 19, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 pm. Family and friends will gather at 9:15 am on Tuesday at Bridges Funeral Home to go in procession to Asbury Cemetery for a 10:00 am graveside service. "The most acceptable service to God is doing good to man." -Benjamin Franklin. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
