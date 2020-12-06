1/1
Knoxville - Gail Lay, age 77 of Knoxville, TN, went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. She was a devoted Christian and long-time member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, who served God and loved others through the gifts God gave her. She was an amazing wife, full of love and laughter, a friend to all, loving her family, and people from all walks of life. She was preceded in death by parents Roy and Ruby Disney. She is survived by husband of 45 years, Philip Henry Lay; daughters, Renee Sweeny (Edward), Robin Smith (John); stepsons, Chris Lay (Angela), Patrick Lay (Sally); 9 grandchildren; sister, Ann Howard; brother, Ronnie Disney (Gladys). The family will have a celebration of life service at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, Tuesday December 8, 2020, doors will open at 5:00 pm for a 5:30 pm service officiated by Dr. Alan Price, with a visitation to follow until 7:00 pm. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
